Soldiers!

New procedures must be tested!

In the base, in production, improvements have been introduced.



Objective

[b]First step: download the update, start production, and observe how it works.

Second step:[/b] If the production stops working, shut the game down and send the logs.

Logs location: \AppData\Local\ProjectWunderwaffe\Saved\Logs

Send logs to: pw@gameparic.com