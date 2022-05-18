UPDATE 1.0.15

PATCH NOTES

FIXES

-fixed issues caused by ending cycle with dice or item slotted

-fixed issues caused by running multiple actions simultaneously

-Improved node selection with D-pad

-Fixed soft lock if player opened character screen in location

-fixed Upgrades Available notification getting stuck on

-Hard to Kill now activates correctly when loading a saved game

-Fixed issue where upgrades could be bought together for a reduced price

-Celis locations now disabled if ship leaves

-Continuity fixes for Ethan, Feng and Lem & Mina

-Text fixes

BALANCING

-Improved clubhead cap drop rates from Mushroom Farming

-Changed Mushroom Harvest text to better explain drop rates

-Made Self Repair less effective

-increased cost of +2 upgrades to 3 Points

-Made scrap gathering in the Wastes more dangerous