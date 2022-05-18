UPDATE 1.0.15

PATCH NOTES
FIXES
-fixed issues caused by ending cycle with dice or item slotted
-fixed issues caused by running multiple actions simultaneously
-Improved node selection with D-pad
-Fixed soft lock if player opened character screen in location
-fixed Upgrades Available notification getting stuck on
-Hard to Kill now activates correctly when loading a saved game
-Fixed issue where upgrades could be bought together for a reduced price
-Celis locations now disabled if ship leaves
-Continuity fixes for Ethan, Feng and Lem & Mina
-Text fixes
BALANCING
-Improved clubhead cap drop rates from Mushroom Farming
-Changed Mushroom Harvest text to better explain drop rates
-Made Self Repair less effective
-increased cost of +2 upgrades to 3 Points
-Made scrap gathering in the Wastes more dangerous
