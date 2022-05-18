Beta Update [2022-5-18]

Hello everyone, this is Jesse! I hope you're having a good day!

We have a small patch this morning to address some of the bugs reported by the community from the networking refactor. We're still investigating and working on some of the other reported issues, but we thank you for your patience and your support!

MULTIPLAYER LOBBIES

Attempted to address some underlying issues with the p2p communications before players connect via GGPO.

Added additional logging to p2p communications to better diagnose any remaining issues.

Win counts should now properly update for 2-player lobbies when the rematch options appear.

Accepting an invite for a lobby from a different version of the game should properly kick the player back to the lobby search screen and display a warning popup.

MULTIPLAYER QUICK MATCH

Fixed issue where you could see your opponents name in the ping display, before you should.

UI

Fixed issue that was causing all the story talking heads to be misaligned.

(Build version 3.4.2)

