Build 8764265 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 17:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Added some UI instructions and skill operation instructions

Tip Dash and roll are not invincible rolls, nor can they pass through the enemy, you need to bypass the enemy in the air

Reduced the physical impact of some monster attacks to avoid being hit by ping pong balls

