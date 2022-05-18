Lethal Setbacks

We’ve prevented a lot of murders so far, but things aren’t as straightforward as they used to be. Killers are getting smarter and more careful about the evidence they leave. Our Mag Meters aren’t working as well as they used to, and it’s taken some time to adjust to the new readings. We have noticed that watching the readings more closely helps.
We’ve also been experiencing intermittent issues with scanning mementos, which may impact lore gathering. Still investigating the impact of these issues. There have been some reports of more mementos showing at a location as well.
Killers are also becoming more aggressive when we’re at a location for too long. To combat this, we’ve decided to bring a full set of Banishing Lights. Killers are less affected by them than before, but banishing still gives us multiple chances to escape the location to safety.
On a positive note, we are getting some much needed help on the investigation side. Grey showed up at a location one day during an investigation, and had been receiving these strange newspapers as well. After hearing about our mission with the investigations, he decided to join us as another available investigator.
Additional Features
- A new map, Grand Rock Motel
- A new killer model
- Multiplayer lobby matches now return all players to the lobby after match finish
- The money reward system has been replaced with a leveling / experience system
- The tutorial has been replaced with an on-screen guided tutorial that walks players through solving their first case from start to finish
- Main Menu UI was improved
Additional Gameplay Improvements
- Significantly increased the duration of the Research phase for all difficulties
- Increased scoring rewards for players that died in a match, and added partial difficulty rewards for dead players
- Reduced time between memento scans from 5 seconds to 2 seconds
- Reduced memento analysis time from 60 seconds to 30 seconds
- Banishing is now possible in both Confrontation and Defiance phases
- Killer’s hunt chance is significantly increased during Confrontation phase to provide more chances to use the Banishing Light
- Killer’s speed in Defiance now encourages more use of banishment tools
- Killer’s pathing has been adjusted to make hiding a more viable strategy
- Killers will now choose between specific models based on the killer type
- The screen pulsing effect for active hunts is now more subtle
- Certain types of evidences are now harder to see when revealed, or require additional steps to reveal
- Removed Cold Temperature and Hot Temperature behaviors for consistency
- Renamed “Observed Behaviors” to “Observed Actions” for accuracy
- Slight adjustment to upstairs loop in Cedar Grove to improve safety
- Slightly decreased volume of scoring screen music
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Banishing Light would not work for non-host players in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where the killer would get stuck in the floor sometimes when starting a hunt
- Fixed a bug with some sounds not playing inside the map
- Fixed a bug where players’ flashlights would not turn on/off for other players in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where dead players still had a flashlight or could activate a flashlight
- Fixed an obscure bug where collecting a memento in a room could affect walls in that room
- Fixed a bug where the killer would not see players behind the couches on Cedar Grove when hunting
- Fixed a wall texture in the kid’s bedroom in Cedar Grove
- Fixed a bugged collision by the big living room sofa in Cedar Grove
- Fixed a bug where the Randomize option was not available for singleplayer games
- Fixed a bug where opening the Journal after opening the Lore Finder would not allow interacting with the Journal
- Fixed a bug where non-host players would sometimes not leave a multiplayer lobby correctly
