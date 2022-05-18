Lethal Setbacks

We’ve prevented a lot of murders so far, but things aren’t as straightforward as they used to be. Killers are getting smarter and more careful about the evidence they leave. Our Mag Meters aren’t working as well as they used to, and it’s taken some time to adjust to the new readings. We have noticed that watching the readings more closely helps.

We’ve also been experiencing intermittent issues with scanning mementos, which may impact lore gathering. Still investigating the impact of these issues. There have been some reports of more mementos showing at a location as well.

Killers are also becoming more aggressive when we’re at a location for too long. To combat this, we’ve decided to bring a full set of Banishing Lights. Killers are less affected by them than before, but banishing still gives us multiple chances to escape the location to safety.

On a positive note, we are getting some much needed help on the investigation side. Grey showed up at a location one day during an investigation, and had been receiving these strange newspapers as well. After hearing about our mission with the investigations, he decided to join us as another available investigator.

Additional Features

A new map, Grand Rock Motel

A new killer model

Multiplayer lobby matches now return all players to the lobby after match finish

The money reward system has been replaced with a leveling / experience system

The tutorial has been replaced with an on-screen guided tutorial that walks players through solving their first case from start to finish

Main Menu UI was improved

Additional Gameplay Improvements

Significantly increased the duration of the Research phase for all difficulties

Increased scoring rewards for players that died in a match, and added partial difficulty rewards for dead players

Reduced time between memento scans from 5 seconds to 2 seconds

Reduced memento analysis time from 60 seconds to 30 seconds

Banishing is now possible in both Confrontation and Defiance phases

Killer’s hunt chance is significantly increased during Confrontation phase to provide more chances to use the Banishing Light

Killer’s speed in Defiance now encourages more use of banishment tools

Killer’s pathing has been adjusted to make hiding a more viable strategy

Killers will now choose between specific models based on the killer type

The screen pulsing effect for active hunts is now more subtle

Certain types of evidences are now harder to see when revealed, or require additional steps to reveal

Removed Cold Temperature and Hot Temperature behaviors for consistency

Renamed “Observed Behaviors” to “Observed Actions” for accuracy

Slight adjustment to upstairs loop in Cedar Grove to improve safety

Slightly decreased volume of scoring screen music

Bug Fixes