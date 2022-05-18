Legend Bowl - Patch (May 18, 2022)

📢 Hey Legend Bowlers!

Small patch to firm up a few things. Enjoy!

Fixed issue when making edits to a player during franchise mode, locked ratings would save which would double up the morale and injury boost levels to other ratings like skill.

Free agents with expired contracts who don't get chosen in free agency event now receive 2 - 4 years in new contract where before it was hardcoded at 2 or 4 years instead of a range.

Fixed player wire message that showed salary increase vs salary token.

Lock scroll speed modifier button added to newspaper to "lock-in" scroll speed when manually scrolling through the newspaper for easier reading.

Defensive play call screen now ignores timer during Full Scrimmage practice mode to allow more time to choose plays.

Patch notes link updated.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Twitter

Discord

YouTube

Patch Version 1.0.2.7