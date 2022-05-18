 Skip to content

Dr. Atominus update for 18 May 2022

Update Version 2.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8764107

Dr. Atominus Version 2.3.0

Dr. Atominus was just updated! In this update, some graphics were improved and there were also some other small improvements.

Improved some graphics

The sprites / images of 2 bosses have been improved a little. First, the infamously ugly spider.

Before:

After:

Also, the true last boss. But I’m not putting the image here because of spoilers.

Other improvements
  • In the settings, when changing the language, it will now always show the word "language" in English too, so the option is easier to find when accidentally changing the language
  • The game engine and other software was updated. Thanks to that, the download size of the game is a little smaller. The file size never was large, but even a little helps people with not much free space.

That’s all. I hope this update will improve the overall quality of the game. :)

