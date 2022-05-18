Share · View all patches · Build 8764037 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The Curse Machine And Some More Update: v2.11

Dear leaf blowers,

A special greeting from The Cursed Cheese to you! The Cursed Machine was finally fixed after some maintenance and it's ready to be played!

Also: New content, QoL improvements, Bugfixes. The usual things.

Cursed Changelog: