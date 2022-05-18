The Curse Machine And Some More Update: v2.11
Dear leaf blowers,
A special greeting from The Cursed Cheese to you! The Cursed Machine was finally fixed after some maintenance and it's ready to be played!
Also: New content, QoL improvements, Bugfixes. The usual things.
Cursed Changelog:
- The Curse Machine
- 10 new Unique Leaves
- 2 new tools
- Supporter perks (supporter-exclusive bonuses)
- More achievements
- More bartender riddles
- Boss timer overview upgrade (gems shop)
- New pet: Camelo
- New upgrades: offline tower floors (mlc + gems shop), Autoloot gem leaves, Blazing Tower Skull, Skippable Offline Tower Bosses
- Artifacts can be "shardified": Invest 1000 artifacts to get 10 shards
- Performance improvements when playing minigames (autoupgrade + autosave disabled)
- Visual feedback for digging/slapping
- Equipment can only be acquired by digging if highest tower floor > 1
- Challenge added: Bingo++, Curse Game%, Curse Game Lite%
- Tool blow power+range added to description
- Multiple tower floors skip
- Added craft vars: tower floor skip chance, tfsc%
- Crafted Leaves sets can be named
- Blazing Skull can be used in the Leaf Tower with the relevant gem upgrade
- Ancient reward fixed with multipliers
- Notification log displayed in options
- Autofuse crafted leaves (unlock this feature in the Gems shop)
- Daily rewards were sometimes incorrect on mobile. Potential fix for this
- Potential crash fixes
Changed files in this update