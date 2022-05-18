 Skip to content

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 18 May 2022

Update v2.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Curse Machine And Some More Update: v2.11

Dear leaf blowers,

A special greeting from The Cursed Cheese to you! The Cursed Machine was finally fixed after some maintenance and it's ready to be played!

Also: New content, QoL improvements, Bugfixes. The usual things.

Cursed Changelog:

  • The Curse Machine
  • 10 new Unique Leaves
  • 2 new tools
  • Supporter perks (supporter-exclusive bonuses)
  • More achievements
  • More bartender riddles
  • Boss timer overview upgrade (gems shop)
  • New pet: Camelo
  • New upgrades: offline tower floors (mlc + gems shop), Autoloot gem leaves, Blazing Tower Skull, Skippable Offline Tower Bosses
  • Artifacts can be "shardified": Invest 1000 artifacts to get 10 shards
  • Performance improvements when playing minigames (autoupgrade + autosave disabled)
  • Visual feedback for digging/slapping
  • Equipment can only be acquired by digging if highest tower floor > 1
  • Challenge added: Bingo++, Curse Game%, Curse Game Lite%
  • Tool blow power+range added to description
  • Multiple tower floors skip
  • Added craft vars: tower floor skip chance, tfsc%
  • Crafted Leaves sets can be named
  • Blazing Skull can be used in the Leaf Tower with the relevant gem upgrade
  • Ancient reward fixed with multipliers
  • Notification log displayed in options
  • Autofuse crafted leaves (unlock this feature in the Gems shop)
  • Daily rewards were sometimes incorrect on mobile. Potential fix for this
  • Potential crash fixes

