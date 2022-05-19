Golf Gang is OUT NOW!

We are so excited to announce the official release of the fast-paced, precision racer party game, Golf Gang. Launching today on Steam for £7.99 / $9.99 / €9.99, Golf Gang elevates the competitive mini-golf experience to a random battle of skill, strategy and a little (a lot) of chaos to deliver the most exciting and intense game of mini-golf you’ll ever play!

Celebrate the launch with exclusive launch golf goodies!

Redeem the For the King backpack to prepare for your adventures and get under the skin of nogHead as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery through the medium of Golf! - Translation: He hacked himself into another game...

And what racing, party game would be complete without the perfect backing track. Jam out to all 8 songs with every purchase of Golf Gang, enjoy the sweet, sweet tunes from Golf Gang composed by Synax Error Music. All of this you can get completely for FREE for one week only!

MULTIPLAYER MADNESS

Hit the ball while it’s moving, and race round the course at breakneck speed. Challenge your friends across Golf Gang’s three game modes and hundreds of holes to show them you’re the one that’s found the sweet spot between frenzy and finesse.

MOD SCENE

Bend the rules to your liking and get creative with Golf Gang’s multiplayer modifiers. Combine low gravity, explosive collisions, and bullet time, plus many more. Create thousands of unique ways to play, each more chaotic than the last.

GOLF FOR GLORY

Compete with your mates for the top of the leaderboard in addictive time trials, classic, and hybrid modes. Golf Gang is all about that classic “just one more go” feeling, as you sneak in an extra hole or 18 during your lunch break!

Whatever your golfing party needs, Golf Gang has them covered! We look forward to see what mayhem you all get up to, feel free to share over on our Twitter & Discord!

Twitter: @PlayGolfGang

Discord: Golf Gang ⛳