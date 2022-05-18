Version 1.0 Out Now!

After a long and occasionally torturous development period the Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion is DONE. Here's a run down of everything achieved with version 1.0:
- 11 screensavers, most of which are good, plus a 'random' button!
- No more bug reports!
- Workshop support!
- Over 93 copies sold!
- Functioning code!
- PYLONS OF THE WORLD!
- Really cool multi-monitor support!
- Steam achievements!
Thanks to everyone who has supported this so far, I love you all. I'm going to take a break and then move on to the next thing, which is a game, and probably an easier sell. Probably.
Happy screen exploding,
-Ed / Jean-Paul Software
Changed files in this update