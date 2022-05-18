Version 1.0 Out Now!

After a long and occasionally torturous development period the Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion is DONE. Here's a run down of everything achieved with version 1.0:

11 screensavers, most of which are good, plus a 'random' button!

No more bug reports!

Workshop support!

Over 93 copies sold!

Functioning code!

PYLONS OF THE WORLD!

Really cool multi-monitor support!

Steam achievements!

Thanks to everyone who has supported this so far, I love you all. I'm going to take a break and then move on to the next thing, which is a game, and probably an easier sell. Probably.

Happy screen exploding,

-Ed / Jean-Paul Software