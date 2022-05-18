 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion update for 18 May 2022

Version 1.0 Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8763988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a long and occasionally torturous development period the Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion is DONE. Here's a run down of everything achieved with version 1.0:

  • 11 screensavers, most of which are good, plus a 'random' button!
  • No more bug reports!
  • Workshop support!
  • Over 93 copies sold!
  • Functioning code!
  • PYLONS OF THE WORLD!
  • Really cool multi-monitor support!
  • Steam achievements!

Thanks to everyone who has supported this so far, I love you all. I'm going to take a break and then move on to the next thing, which is a game, and probably an easier sell. Probably.

Happy screen exploding,

-Ed / Jean-Paul Software

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link