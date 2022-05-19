Small Update - v7021

In this update you can look forward to more more fixes and improvements for issues that were reported or discovered since launch.

This update aims to align the Winkeltje version number with console platforms to make it easier to communicate to all players what has changed on any platform.

Some changes and improvements will have to wait until a later date as any changes or additions in language, that are not localized in all the supported languages, can cause the console deployment to be rejected. In addition, we are concerned that some planned fixes or improvements may cause regressions in other areas which is why we prefer smaller and more targeted updates like this one.

Like always, if you come across any bugs, please don't hesitate to report them either on the Steam Discussion Board or through Discord (https://discord.gg/winkeltje).

[C] - Community reported issues.

New

Graphics: Added 1920x1020 support as this would help out Windows 11 users that are unable to remove the taskbar.

Fixes

Achievements [C] - Fixed an issue with 'The Professional' in save files that had an incorrect value saved for crafting station experience.

- Fixed an issue with 'The Professional' in save files that had an incorrect value saved for crafting station experience. Build [C] - Fixed an issue that would not mark furniture as invalid when it should.

- Fixed an issue that would not mark furniture as invalid when it should. Build [C] - Fixed an issue where wall mounted furniture that's placed on the outer wall is always marked as invalid when replacing a wall.

- Fixed an issue where wall mounted furniture that's placed on the outer wall is always marked as invalid when replacing a wall. Furniture - Previous fix for wall mounted furniture being placeable when no walls are in the game had a minor issue with it.

- Previous fix for wall mounted furniture being placeable when no walls are in the game had a minor issue with it. Input - Likely fixed an issue that could cause the interact and pickup selector to trigger when it shouldn't.

- Likely fixed an issue that could cause the interact and pickup selector to trigger when it shouldn't. Language - Czech translations have been updated.

- Czech translations have been updated. Objectives [C] - Fixed issue where the 'Hire an Employee' objectives would start every time you loaded a save game.

- Fixed issue where the 'Hire an Employee' objectives would start every time you loaded a save game. Objectives [C] - Fixed an issue where the game could load (and start) the same objective multiple times.

- Fixed an issue where the game could load (and start) the same objective multiple times. Storage - Upgrading the basement storage should not be possible while the shop is open. Attempting to interact with the basement storage while the shop is open will now indicate this via a warning message.

- Upgrading the basement storage should not be possible while the shop is open. Attempting to interact with the basement storage while the shop is open will now indicate this via a warning message. UI - Improved the contextual furniture pick up prompt for controller to no longer show when the shop is open.

- Improved the contextual furniture pick up prompt for controller to no longer show when the shop is open. UI - Added Czech community translator to the credits.

- Added Czech community translator to the credits. UI [C] - Fix for 'Alchemy Station' not being selectable on Switch.

- Fix for 'Alchemy Station' not being selectable on Switch. UI [C] - Switching between a items of max crafting level and non-max crafting level in the crafting menu would not interrupt the skill progress animation and overwrite the correct value.

- Switching between a items of max crafting level and non-max crafting level in the crafting menu would not interrupt the skill progress animation and overwrite the correct value. UI [C] - Picking up the basement storage will now correctly indicate how much money is returned in the prompt message by including all the upgrade costs.