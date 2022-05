Share · View all patches · Build 8763661 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 15:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (6) for Alpha 59 and Alpha 59.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

Fixed: Raft disappearing when exiting the Cluster perimeter

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.