Build 8763443 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 14:59:21 UTC by Wendy

added an option to ensure the generated layout can be completed

the option is enabled by default and can be toggled in the Options tab of the main window

The generation may fail for complicated layouts with highly specific tile selection orders. None of the defaul layouts are expected to fail. Should the guaranteed completion generation fail, random generation is used.