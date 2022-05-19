 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

BROK the InvestiGator - Prologue update for 19 May 2022

PROLOGUE 1.15.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8763373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PROLOGUE 1.15.5 (May 17th 2022)

  • Fixed : Saving the lines of dialogue already seen (was broken since 1.15)
  • Fixed : Pressing ALT to guard with keyboard didn't work well
  • Fixed : Weird jump for Tribot cop
  • Fixed : Hitting the tribot cop in front of pharmacy, losing fight and hitting it again would not make the fight trigger again
  • Fixed : Tribot cops lasers could hit the hand sign in Border Post and other objects which lead to issues
  • Fixed : Changing special effects in options could cause reclicking immediately which made the game softlock when exiting menu
  • Fixed : Taking the sticker ad from the poster would remove all the poster
  • Fixed : Quick special attack could be triggered under certain conditions while in the air, causing issues
  • Fixed : It was possible to cancel the delay between attacks like uppercut by pressing pause
  • Fixed : Stall merchant depth
  • Fixed : Collision 2nd screen of nightmare didn't prevent to go out of bounds
  • Fixed : It was possible to transfer food to another save by jumping and loading the save before landing
  • Fixed : If we were hit while falling from high, we would get the fall damage later when doing a normal jump
  • Fixed : If doing an uppercut in a specific position, we could get stuck in Sin's bathroom after the fight starts
  • Fixed : Clicking on "switch mode" button or the interface while in keyboard mode
  • Fixed : Time spent displayed before credits indicated a wrong value
  • Added : View progress/rooms in virtual arena
  • Reduced timing to 2 seconds idle when in keyboard mode (instead of 3) to go back to mouse mode automatically

NB: The method for calculating time spent in the game has changed since 1.15 so it's possible the old save files indicate a wrong duration on the save slots.

Changed files in this update

BROK demo Windows Depot 1318791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link