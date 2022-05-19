PROLOGUE 1.15.5 (May 17th 2022)

Fixed : Saving the lines of dialogue already seen (was broken since 1.15)

Fixed : Pressing ALT to guard with keyboard didn't work well

Fixed : Weird jump for Tribot cop

Fixed : Hitting the tribot cop in front of pharmacy, losing fight and hitting it again would not make the fight trigger again

Fixed : Tribot cops lasers could hit the hand sign in Border Post and other objects which lead to issues

Fixed : Changing special effects in options could cause reclicking immediately which made the game softlock when exiting menu

Fixed : Taking the sticker ad from the poster would remove all the poster

Fixed : Quick special attack could be triggered under certain conditions while in the air, causing issues

Fixed : It was possible to cancel the delay between attacks like uppercut by pressing pause

Fixed : Stall merchant depth

Fixed : Collision 2nd screen of nightmare didn't prevent to go out of bounds

Fixed : It was possible to transfer food to another save by jumping and loading the save before landing

Fixed : If we were hit while falling from high, we would get the fall damage later when doing a normal jump

Fixed : If doing an uppercut in a specific position, we could get stuck in Sin's bathroom after the fight starts

Fixed : Clicking on "switch mode" button or the interface while in keyboard mode

Fixed : Time spent displayed before credits indicated a wrong value

Added : View progress/rooms in virtual arena

Reduced timing to 2 seconds idle when in keyboard mode (instead of 3) to go back to mouse mode automatically

NB: The method for calculating time spent in the game has changed since 1.15 so it's possible the old save files indicate a wrong duration on the save slots.