Update 0.4.2 and THANK YOU

First of all, THANK YOU ALL FOR PURCHASING! I know there isn't much content at the moment, but please stay tuned for frequent content updates and improvements. The sale has been going amazingly with 70+ new players!

Version 0.4.2:

-Added a new Level--The Valloralla GATEBREAKER! This is the second battle in the Valloralla story arc.

-You can now upgrade the PARRY and TAILWHIP!

-Made a new Map thats simple, easy, and functional!

-Added more menu sound effects

-Redid a few cutscenes. Please know that these are very simple, but eventually they will be redesigned in a much more polished state as development progresses.

-You may notice a severe lack of sound effects, over the next few updates i'll start to trickle them in, rather than have an update only dedicated to sounds.