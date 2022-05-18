0.3.5 Relic Rebalance Update

So the biggest thing in this update is the full rework of how Relics are equipped. Brain Nodes now give 5BPs instead of one. And all Relic costs have been rebalanced to fit this new cost system. This allows me to better balance the Relic costs based on how good/useful a Relic is.
So when you load your save you might have relics equipped that now cost more, or the other way around. I'd suggest just un-equipping all relics once you load your save. Don't worry about losing any BPs as the total count is now counted by what actual brain nodes you have picked up. (that means the add brainnodes console command won't work)
I also added in another Spin-Jump control option and fixed some bugs.
Full Changelog
- Full Relic cost re-work
- Improved the inventory
- Remade how the descriptions look
- Added back the press 'Heal to Spin Jump' option
- Increased the length of Berserker Spell
- Fixed the Brain Node not showing up on the map (Lava Temple)
- Made it so you can't Spin-Slash Mush-Holders
- Fixed the issue of jumping of a Mush-Holder and Greencap doing the Spin-Jump (if bound to Jump)
- Fixed so Mindshrooms give full Mana even if you have an max MP upgrade
- Nerfed Cheaper Healing
- Nerfed Super Healing
- Small level design changes
Changed files in this update