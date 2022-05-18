Chapter 5 released and some bug fixes

I've made the cap for alignment points to be 35 now. For chapter 5 you'll need 30 points in any alignment.
I also fixed bugs that made the text unreadable if you had two or more alignments with the same amount of points.
Changed files in this update