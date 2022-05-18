Update 1.2 - Graphics remaster



However, I decided not to make new graphics as a separate release or DLC, but make it as the main version, because it will be hard to support both versions in parallel...

At first it seemed that the framerate would be low, but still, the most hard effects can be disabled in settings and then everything seems to work quite quickly.

Completely updated graphics core, reconfigured lighting, effects.

Added a new TAA antialiasing method. Works poorly in dynamics, but for static scenes - the best.

Made a number of small optimizations...

3D tv output support is gone.

If for some reason you prefer the classic version - I'll leave the "old graphic" branch so you can switch to it.