New Mode: Weekly Escape. A new weekly refreshed play-mode where everybody has equal chances. Each player will traverse the same map, the same enemies doing the same moves and the same items and upgrades to find at the crafting station.

New Mindset: Ruthless. Not yet thoroughly tested, I would love to get some feedback on this mindset. Her '1000 Fists' ability has huge damage potential and it is complemented by her two other high mobility capabilities.