Update Notes for June 6, 2022

Today we released a new update for Forza Horizon 4. Below you will find a summary of the changes included in this version.

Version Number:

Xbox One: 1.476.404.0

Xbox Series: 2.476.404.0

PC: 1.476.404.2

Steam: 1.476.400.0

Series 49 is available now and adds a new save recovery system. With this update installed, if loss of save-game data is detected, players will see a pop-up message offering to restore a previous backup. The message will say:

"Restore Backup Save. Would you like to attempt to load a backup save? Some Progress may be lost."