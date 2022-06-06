 Skip to content

Forza Horizon 4 update for 6 June 2022

Update Notes for June 6, 2022

Today we released a new update for Forza Horizon 4. Below you will find a summary of the changes included in this version.

Version Number:

  • Xbox One: 1.476.404.0
  • Xbox Series: 2.476.404.0
  • PC: 1.476.404.2
  • Steam: 1.476.400.0

Series 49 is available now and adds a new save recovery system. With this update installed, if loss of save-game data is detected, players will see a pop-up message offering to restore a previous backup. The message will say:

"Restore Backup Save. Would you like to attempt to load a backup save? Some Progress may be lost."

