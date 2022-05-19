 Skip to content

Swords of Legends Online update for 19 May 2022

Rough ‘n’ Ready Costumes on Offer

Last edited by Wendy

Check out the selection of new costumes available in the Crimson Coin Shop, pick up some gear for your frontier adventures and learn some extraordinary emotes!

The offer is available from 19th May (10:00 AM server time).

Costumes

Grab these costumes and be ready for your next adventure:

The toughened leather used in these outfits has undergone a special tanning process to make it incredibly durable. It can withstand the roughest of tumbles while maintaining its strength and flexibility. The clothing comes highly recommended by the scholars of the Natural History Academy, and is readily available for all body types. The cape and jacket can be worn open or closed.

The costumes come with emotes, with male characters learning A Thousand Arts: Ground Development and female characters showing off with A Thousand Arts: Knowing the Way.

