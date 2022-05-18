LEAPing into Early Access: June 1st 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

LEAP is entering Early Access: June 1st 2022



LEAP has been a true passion project three years in the making. Over that time, the game has gone through many iterations and we are finally ready to open things up to a wider audience.

While the game has been in development for a while, we know that the journey is only just beginning! We have tons of additional content planned and in the works and we look forward to sharing an Early Access roadmap soon.

On behalf of our entire development team at Blue Isle Studios, we wanted to give an enormous shoutout and THANK YOU to those of you who have participated in our alpha and beta tests over the course of development. We have made many new friends, made great memories and had some truly epic battles. We can’t wait to kick things into high gear. See you on the battlefield!

LEAP Beta Test Coming May 20 - 22!

You heard it here folks, we’re running one more beta test right before the EA launch happens, and a huge thank you to our friends at Gportal for hosting this beta! So get those grappling hooks out, and your PV’s all charged up because it’s time to strap in and LEAP into LEAP’s beta!

How Do I Participate in the Beta?

If you’ve participated in our last playtest (May 6-7) you’re already good to go for the beta. Anyone who does not have the ‘LEAP Playtest’ client in their Steam Library will need to request access on our Steam page. Check the image below.

How Long is the Beta Open for?

LEAP’s beta will start at 1pm EST on May 20 and will end at 9pm EST on May 22.

Can I Stream or Make any Video/Post Images on Social?

YES AND YES! We strongly encourage content creators to take part in Streaming LEAP! Feel free to tag us or use the hashtag #playLEAP!

I Have Feedback for the Game, Where can I send it?

Firstly, thank you very much! We’re all ears on what our community members would like to see come to LEAP. For anyone who wants to request feedback please fill out the form here.

Content Creators Wanted!

We need you!

If you’re a content creator and want to help with LEAP’s Early Access Launch week please send us a DM so we can work with you.

Please email laura@blueislestudios.com or reach out over Discord and message l a u r a

Final Thoughts…

As we work our way toward our Early Access launch, we’ll share more details about what you can expect LEAPing into EA.

Please join us as we embark on this journey to make LEAP one of the most enjoyable community supported FPS game out there! We can’t wait to bring you all along on this journey together. Thank you from the Blue Isle Studios Team.

