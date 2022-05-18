 Skip to content

DEATHRUN TV update for 18 May 2022

DEATHRUN TV is launching on June 1st!

DEATHRUN TV update for 18 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

The time is almost upon us, DEATHRUN TV launches on June 1st!

We're super excited to get the final game into players' hands, throughout development via beta testing and through the demo, player feedback has been invaluable to shaping the game and we can't wait to see how players fare in the frantic & deadly studios of DEATHRUN TV!

Click here to check out the pulse-pounding release date announcement trailer!

Don't forget you can still play the demo and get a taste of what awaits you on June 1st!




https://store.steampowered.com/app/1591690/DEATHRUN_TV/

