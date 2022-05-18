 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Monuments Flipper: Prologue update for 18 May 2022

Monuments Flipper: Prologue - STREAM

Share · View all patches · Build 8762718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Renovators! 🏛️

Our pre-recorded stream of [b]Monuments Flipper: Prologue is now on![/b]

We are launching from [b]👉 8am PDT 👈 and at this time you will be able to play for free![/b]

Watch our pre-recorded stream showing gameplay of the first stages of the game! ⌚

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1664360/Monuments_Flipper_Prologue/

We are really excited and can't wait for your feedback! All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us, and we are counting on every thought and opinion! 😊

🏰 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK
🏯 PROLOGUE | BUGS & PROBLEMS

Join our community on Discord!

Regards,
Monuments Flipper Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link