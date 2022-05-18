Monuments Flipper: Prologue - STREAM

Hello Renovators! 🏛️
Our pre-recorded stream of [b]Monuments Flipper: Prologue is now on![/b]
We are launching from [b]👉 8am PDT 👈 and at this time you will be able to play for free![/b]
Watch our pre-recorded stream showing gameplay of the first stages of the game! ⌚
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1664360/Monuments_Flipper_Prologue/
We are really excited and can't wait for your feedback! All suggestions and reports are extremely important to us, and we are counting on every thought and opinion! 😊
🏰 PROLOGUE | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK
🏯 PROLOGUE | BUGS & PROBLEMS
Join our community on Discord!
Regards,
Monuments Flipper Team
Changed files in this update