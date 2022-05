Share · View all patches · Build 8762414 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 12:46:22 UTC by Wendy

Five types of map objects have been added.

In addition, the appearance of map objects has changed so that objects are not duplicated on all stages (except hidden objects)

Improved to avoid duplicate artifacts.

Moved the map HUD, which showed information about the surrounding rooms, to the lower right.

The description of the objects on the map has been improved.

Adjusted the balance of the general enemy.

Fixed a bug.