Hotfix #2 for Update #6

A second hotfix for update #6 is now available addressing the following issues:

Fixes a crash occurring while pressing "F" inside toilets.

Fixes an issue with disappearing decorations after game load.

Fixes unpaintable roofs at workshop and warehouse.

Fixes an issue with the employee getting stuck at the warehouse door.

Adds a "low pressure" notification to Car Wash.

Adds an option to Audio Settings to mute car horns.

Changes the default floor texture to make footprints better visible.

If you have any issues with an update, hot fix or DLC, please write about it on Steam Forums, contact us on our Discord or send us an e-mail to support@drago-entertainment.com with the bug description.

It helps us a lot if you include your save file folder or a link to a video if you were recording/streaming with the problem occurred.

Save files are located at %LOCALAPPDATA%/GSS2/Saved/SaveGames -> if you .zip the entire folder and send it to us or make a link to it available, we will be able to check your specific case and help directly with the issues.