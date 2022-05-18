Content Update for Knight's Tale - Patch v1.1.0 | May 18

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v1.1.0

The Knight's Tournament will be cancellable now in the Training Grounds but the cost won't be provided back

Sir Tristan's starting equipment has been improved a bit, his starting level is 4 and received the Jump Vanguard skill when we encounter him for the first time in the Whispering Cove mission

Sir Tegyr's starting level has been increased to 7 from 6

Sir Dagonet's Desecrated Round skill covers a 4x4 area now instead of 3x3

Sprint is tagged as a Movement skill now

Leap Attack, Earth Shaker, Poison Bomb and Rain of Arrows received an Area tag

Enemy units which occupy more than 1 grid cannot be put into a Bone Cage any longer

Lowered the requirement of the Parry Master Challenge from 5000 to 3000

Changed the It's a Trap! achievement's unlock criteria: Kill 5 enemies in their own round by traps in a single encounter

Changed the Fire Walk With Me achievement's unlock criteria: every Arcanist spell will count from now on

Decreased the Vitality and the damage output of the villagers in The Return of Morgana le Fay mission

Various Endgame missions have been reviewed and improved

Reviewed and slightly rebalanced several thematic enchants (Blood Magic, Wild Magic etc.)

Rebalanced the AP/kill enchant which will grant AP once per turn from now on Developer comment: The combination of stacking AP per kill from various sources and the ease at which certain heroes can close the gap with enemies, combined with other, stacking on kill effects made this enchant far too powerful. We hope this change reduces the possibility to abuse this mechanic, without taking away from other builds that use it.