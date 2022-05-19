Ver 2.11.700 The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Final Chapter

New Encounters

Mythos

・Added The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Final Chapter.

・Added new maps and areas

・Added new background music

Encounters

・Extra Style Lucifer... Suzette's Extra Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

・"Encounter Suzette" and "Encounter Premaya" are available (Paid, 1 Time Only Each)

*You are guaranteed to encounter the following characters' classes on the 10th character in the Encounter

[tr][th]Encounter Suzette[/th][th]Encounter Premaya[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Suzette (5★: Dragoon)[/td][td]Premaya (5★: Dual Persona)[/td][/tr]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Added Mythos to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Mythos in the version 2.11.700 update.

Uncompleted Mythos will not be displayed.

▼Specified Mythos

・The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales

・Chapter 6

Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

The app must be updated to version 2.11.700.

*We are planning to add more chapters to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

May 19, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – May 26, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

・Increased login bonuses!

・Chronos Stones x20 -> Chronos Stones x50

*Duration: May 18, 2022 15:00 (UTC) – May 31, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

・Clear the Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales, or any of the related Episodes, to receive a Grand Masters Drop (5 Star Guaranteed).

▼Grand Masters Drop

・You will encounter a 5★ class character at random that was available up to version 2.11.700.

The Encounters are divided into Staff/Sword/Fists/Hammer type and Katana/Ax/Lance/Bow type. Choose which Encounter you prefer.

・You cannot select the character you want to encounter using the Grand Masters Drop.

・Conditions fulfilled before the version 2.11.700 update will not reward a Grand Masters Drop.

・Each user may only receive 1 Grand Masters Drop. Even if multiple conditions are fulfilled, you will not receive multiple Grand Masters Drops.

▼Eligible Mythos/Episodes

・Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales

・Episode: IDA School Part 1: Absolute Zero Chain

・Episode: IDA School Part 2: Butterfly's City and Heaven's Cradle

・Episode: The Closed-off Open World and the Azure Rebel

・Episode: IDA School Part 3: Fruit of Guidance and the Lost Digital Child

▼Campaign Duration

・From the version 2.11.700 update to June 18, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

*The Grand Masters Drop expires on July 31, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

・Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales第1話〜第6話の「開始時のAchievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus」を復刻開催します

After the update to 2.11.700, we will be restarting the campaigns that were held at the time of the release of each chapter. The achievement reward for starting each chapter increases from 10 Chronos Stones to 50 Chronos Stones.

Even if you have achieved the conditions outside of the previous campaign periods, you can receive the increased rewards by updating to 2.11.700 and logging in during the campaign period.

If you have claimed campaign rewards in previous campaigns, you will not be able to receive duplicate benefits.

Rewards that have been distributed to the message box but have not been accepted for 90 days, or rewards that have been achieved but not yet accepted, will not be re-sent.

▼Campaign Duration

・From the version 2.11.700 update to July 31, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start the Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Final Chapter.

[table][tr][th]Achievement: Looming Shadow[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x50[/td][/tr][/table]

Achievement: Looming Shadow will activate after the beginning event scene is finished

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

・From the version 2.11.700 update to June 18, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –5/26(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.700.

We have confirmed that restarting the app will resolve the issues.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.