518 Patch Notes

Here's what's new since the last patch notes:

ːws_peaceː Added inner-city thugs to shoot up your Dxxber deliveries.

ːws_peaceː Disabled the thug mechanics on Chill Mode. Hello?

ːws_peaceː Slowed the thugs down a bit and made them mortal. Knocking out a thug will now result in an XP & Cash reward.

ːws_peaceː Thugs will only attack you when a Dxxber delivery is in progress or if they see you dealing on the streets.

ːws_peaceː The number of thugs roaming the streets will depend on your global Dxxber rating. The more successful deliveries you make, the more they'll try to get you.

ːws_peaceː Reduced the hospital bills by more than 10x.

ːws_peaceː Increased health regeneration speed when smoking.

ːws_peaceː Fixed more of the TikTok dance occurrences with specific shop layouts.

ːws_peaceː Taught the merch managers how to stock dildos.

ːws_peaceː Fixed some more glitches and performance issues with the TVs.

ːws_peaceː Made the HUD Inventory a little smarter.

ːws_peaceː And last but not least, we added 30 new early-midgame missions by our Chief Balancing Officer @Cobretti137.

ːws_lighterːːws_lighterːːws_lighterː And if you ever wanted to turn your shop TVs into giant menus, and got some skillz, check out the very first Weed Shop 3 community mod developed by @Topeverydayːws_lighterːːws_lighterːːws_lighterː

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2809200541