Today's update has been created largely as a result of community feedback and Halo Support tickets. Thank you for continuing to provide us with your feedback and letting us know when you encounter bugs and issues! For more information on the development of this patch, view the Season 2 May Update on the Halo Waypoint Forums.

Here are some of the improvements in today's update:

Various skill jumps that relied on small props or thin ledges have been restored to Aquarius, Bazaar, Live Fire, and Streets

Semi-automatic weapons, like the Battle Rifle, should no longer “jam” or fail to fire after continuous firing

Fireteam members in Big Team Battle (BTB) matches will have the selected Fireteam Marker color

The "tank gun" glitch in the Outpost Tremonius mission has been restored

Changes to the Speed Lines option in the Video tab of the Settings menu are now reflected in-game

To see the full scope of the May Update, please head over to the Halo Support site today!