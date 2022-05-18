Physics Update - Cut and Deflection improvement

Hello there
While trying to fix the sword's feeling of heaviness (there shouldn't be any lag) I found some problems in physics, so I prepared this fix. Physical interactions should now be more reliable.
- The accuracy of the physical calculations has been increased
- Collision detection for projectiles has been improved
- Improved the method of calculating the blade speed - Now the results will be more stable
- Fixed object double cut bug
- Fast cut detection improved - The blade will now pass through the target much less frequently
- Changed the way the physics interact with the sword in hand (this may solve the weight and responsiveness issues)
- Physics computing resource management has been improved - Optimization
- Sword rotation resistance reduced - Now quick spinning while throwing should be easier
- Fixed blade collider bug shrinking to 0 during passive deflection
- Changed detection thresholds for active deflection - Now it should be a little easier
Let me know in the comments if this solves your recent problems.
