Physics Update - Cut and Deflection improvement

While trying to fix the sword's feeling of heaviness (there shouldn't be any lag) I found some problems in physics, so I prepared this fix. Physical interactions should now be more reliable.

The accuracy of the physical calculations has been increased

Collision detection for projectiles has been improved

Improved the method of calculating the blade speed - Now the results will be more stable

Fixed object double cut bug

Fast cut detection improved - The blade will now pass through the target much less frequently

Changed the way the physics interact with the sword in hand (this may solve the weight and responsiveness issues)

Physics computing resource management has been improved - Optimization

Sword rotation resistance reduced - Now quick spinning while throwing should be easier

Fixed blade collider bug shrinking to 0 during passive deflection

Changed detection thresholds for active deflection - Now it should be a little easier

Let me know in the comments if this solves your recent problems.