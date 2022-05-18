 Skip to content

Saber Fight VR update for 18 May 2022

Physics Update - Cut and Deflection improvement

Build 8761926

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there

While trying to fix the sword's feeling of heaviness (there shouldn't be any lag) I found some problems in physics, so I prepared this fix. Physical interactions should now be more reliable.

  • The accuracy of the physical calculations has been increased
  • Collision detection for projectiles has been improved
  • Improved the method of calculating the blade speed - Now the results will be more stable
  • Fixed object double cut bug
  • Fast cut detection improved - The blade will now pass through the target much less frequently
  • Changed the way the physics interact with the sword in hand (this may solve the weight and responsiveness issues)
  • Physics computing resource management has been improved - Optimization
  • Sword rotation resistance reduced - Now quick spinning while throwing should be easier
  • Fixed blade collider bug shrinking to 0 during passive deflection
  • Changed detection thresholds for active deflection - Now it should be a little easier

Let me know in the comments if this solves your recent problems.

