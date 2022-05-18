18.05.2022 game update

Share · View all patches · Build 8761793 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The 11th battle season has started.

The 6th season of Abyssal Dungeons has started.

Goods have been updated for the PvP Arena Quartermaster, Battle Pass, and Wonders of the Deep.

When transferring an improvement, some of the quality levels are now transferred.

The balance of the PVE arena was improved.

Pet ability "Swift" was fixed.

Double consumption of elixirs of black malice and cursed blood was fixed.

Potions obtained through crafting are now immune to dispelling.

Balance enchantment V was fixed.

The lifespan description for mounts was fixed.

The event "History of Antiquity" has ended.

The event "Victory Day" has ended.

We wish you a pleasant game!