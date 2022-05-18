18.05.2022 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:
- The 11th battle season has started.
- The 6th season of Abyssal Dungeons has started.
- Goods have been updated for the PvP Arena Quartermaster, Battle Pass, and Wonders of the Deep.
- When transferring an improvement, some of the quality levels are now transferred.
- The balance of the PVE arena was improved.
- Pet ability "Swift" was fixed.
- Double consumption of elixirs of black malice and cursed blood was fixed.
- Potions obtained through crafting are now immune to dispelling.
- Balance enchantment V was fixed.
- The lifespan description for mounts was fixed.
- The event "History of Antiquity" has ended.
- The event "Victory Day" has ended.
We wish you a pleasant game!
