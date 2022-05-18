 Skip to content

Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 18 May 2022

18.05.2022 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

  • The 11th battle season has started.
  • The 6th season of Abyssal Dungeons has started.
  • Goods have been updated for the PvP Arena Quartermaster, Battle Pass, and Wonders of the Deep.
  • When transferring an improvement, some of the quality levels are now transferred.
  • The balance of the PVE arena was improved.
  • Pet ability "Swift" was fixed.
  • Double consumption of elixirs of black malice and cursed blood was fixed.
  • Potions obtained through crafting are now immune to dispelling.
  • Balance enchantment V was fixed.
  • The lifespan description for mounts was fixed.
  • The event "History of Antiquity" has ended.
  • The event "Victory Day" has ended.

We wish you a pleasant game!

