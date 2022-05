After 7 month of “Early Access” stage we are finally ready to release the BBQ Simulator: The Squad!! We started with only 4 mods and simpler mechanics. Now with the release update, with 13 modes, new mechanics (fluids, fighting etc), new recipes, achievements and many new mini games.

Now it is your turn to have a BBQ with your friends, by feeding the BBQKong and destroying the city or defeating zombie waves by giving them cooked brains!