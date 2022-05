◇The Devil Battlefield mode is updated to "Whose Gods Bless"

◇Card adjustment:

Soul Feast Adjusted to:

Destroy all creatures with power less than or equal to 3, you gain X Life, X is equal to the number of targets.

Gravepact~Deal 3 damage to opponent.

All two-color Artifact Health is adjusted to 7 and an effect is added:

At the beginning of the game, replace a random card in hand with <Phantom Stone> (the replaced hand card is shuffled into the library).