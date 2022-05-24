Free AGI Pack now available for Farming Simulator 22!

We're welcoming AGI to Farming Simulator 22 with a free content pack. It's now available to download alongside Patch 1.5. With the pack, you extend your farming operation with a set of high-quality equipment and facilities to step up your grain game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1967740/Farming_Simulator_22__AGI_Pack/

Included in the AGI Pack

Included in the free pack are augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, and a top-tier seed treater. With the AGI STORM FX seed treater, you prepare harvested grains to be used for seeding - effectively producing your own grain seeds.

Then, process your grains with the help of various tools from AGI brands like Batco or Westfield and store them safely in bins and garages of the Sentinel and Westeel product lines. Ensure that your farm becomes a prime example for grain production!

About AGI

AGI is a globally leading manufacturer of portable and stationary grain handling, storage and conditioning equipment. Engineering unique, market-specific systems, they maintain an international network to supply the world's food infrastructure with more than 35 different brands. If you want to know more, in our latest episode of the Farming Simulator Podcast, we interviewed Alicia, Senior Manager Technology Sales at AGI.

Listen to the Podcast here.

