Endzone - A World Apart update for 18 May 2022

Full Release Update | Hotfix #15 | V1.2.8173.18727

Build 8761118

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Survivors!

With yesterday's release of our Distant Places DLC, we are pushing out this hotfix today, incorporating mainly some localizations fixes. As we had hiccups with French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese localizations, we already informed you about during yesterday's release, we also have received reports of the Japanese localization not properly working, what we could get sorted with this hotfix as well.

Please keep reporting possible bugs or issues you might encounter!




  • Localizations: Fixed missing localizations for Japanese


  • Localizations: Improved localizations for French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.



  • Buildings: Fixed a bad building texture mask for the Wind Turbine.

_- Your Team from Gentlymad & Assemble Entertainment

Changelog Version 1.2.8173.18727 _

