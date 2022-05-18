It’s fixed! №51

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game.

Introducing the suspended weapons editor

We have already talked about the customization of suspended weaponry presets in the devblog. With the release of this update new features are now available for the Mirage F1C, Su-22UM3K, MiG-23MLA, F-104S.ASA, J-8B, A-10A Thunderbolt II (early) and A-10A Thunderbolt II (late). For each suspended node you can select a different weaponry option from those already researched while taking into account the ammunition weight.

In total you can create up to 20 custom weapon presets. You can create and edit weapon variants in the hangar before a flight. In battle, you will be able to select between already created presets which will allow you to easily and quickly select before re-spawning using the most useful in the current situation the weaponry preset.

Working on the hard-kill active protection systems

We are continuing to improve our game’s big new feature - the hard-kill active protection systems featured on the Challenger 2 Black Night and T-55AMD-1. We have doubled their repair speed in case you have damaged it in the battle and also speeded up by a quarter the replenishment time of the APS at captured points. And of course we have fixed some minor bugs like the icon of the APS replenishment staying on the screen after a death.

An important improvement with aircraft markers

This issue might be faced by every pilot in battles of high ranked (and also very fast) aircraft. Markers! Such an important part of the game interface of the AB and RB modes sometimes behaves unpredictably - a marker for the enemy might appear only at close range or conversely can be displayed at a perfectly acceptable and correct distance.

We worked hard on this mechanic and now marker behaviour will become much more predictable. Even an inexperienced crew will spot the enemy at distances of 4 km and an experienced ace crew will surely spot the enemy and report it even from 8 km.

Also keep in mind tactical tricks: the crew sees the enemy better in the direction of its view and very poorly behind. Therefore “sneaking up” on some fighter from the rear hemisphere or preferably under his belly is still a great tactical trick.

Warm-up your seeker

We have fixed a bug that prevented aircraft missile seekers warm-up with the “Drop/launch” button, forcing you to activate your missiles with another button “Seeker lock-on”. All good now, seekers warm up easily with the same button you regularly use to unleash hell on your enemies.

Strv bulkhead in action

The design of this lineup of the Swedish vehicles included an armoured bulkhead between the engine and the main combat compartment. It could cover against shrapnel but it didn’t work against overpressure mechanics. We have found the cause of the error and fixed it. Now such vehicles like Strv 103-0, Strv 103A and Strv 103С will feel a little more protected.

Destroying friendship

And only between players that use the Steam client, where it was simply impossible to delete a player from your friends list.

Well it’s not up to us to judge the reasons for breaking your friendship but now this feature works correctly.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed where the reload indicator of the hard-kill active protection remains after a respawn when a previous vehicle was destroyed while reloading the protection system rounds.

Repair time of the hard-kill protection has been halved.

Reload time of the hard-kill protection rounds has been reduced by 25%.

Vickers Mk.7 — a bug has been fixed with overestimated repair time for optics.

M50 — a bug has been fixed that resulted in overestimated recoil impulse of the recoilless rifles.

Centauro I 120 — a bug has been fixed that resulted in overestimated recoil impulse of the 120mm main gun (report).

Challenger 2 TES, Challenger 2 (2F) — the stabilizer has been added to the Enforcer Remote Weapon Station (report).

Strv 103-0, Strv 103A, Strv 103С — a bug has been fixed that resulted in overpressure damage to the crew when the engine compartment is destroyed.

Machbet — a bug has been fixed that prevented automatic range setup from laser rangefinder.

AMX-10RC — a bug has been fixed where HUD indicated stabilizer mode is on when the vehicle lacks stabilizer.

M4A3 (105) — calibre of the smoke round has been fixed (report).

Search-and-track radars with plan position indicators now have 360 deg. lock-on capability. This option allows locking on target without moving a turret to its direction. This update is available for: VEAK 40 Chieftain Marksman AMX-30 DCA ZSU-23-4 ZSU-37-2

ZSU-23-4 — several radar modes have been added in 30° and 90° sectors. Actual radar features variable searching sector in 30…90° range.

Aircraft

Mirage F1C, Su-22UM3K, MiG-23MLA, F-104S.ASA, J-8B, A-10A Thunderbolt II (early), A-10A Thunderbolt II (late) — custom weapon setups are now available.

A bug has been fixed with AAM seeker warm-up by pressing the “drop/launch” button (report).

A bug has been fixed that prevented SPI set in the air for aircraft with optical lock-on (e.g. MiG-27K, Jaguar GR.1A, etc.).

AD-2 — a bug has been fixed that required the Tiny Tim modification to be researched for opening the 2,000 lbs bombs.

Naval

Groza — firing angles over the ship’s bow have been corrected.

— firing angles over the ship’s bow have been corrected. Admiral Hipper, Prinz Eugen — firing angles have been corrected at the bow’s davits.

— firing angles have been corrected at the bow’s davits. IJN Ikoma — circulation angle has been reduced.

— circulation angle has been reduced. IJN Syonan — the type of the main calibre guns have been corrected.

Other fixes

Flickering of some objects (trees, etc) at high graphical settings have been fixed (report).

A bug has been fixed that resulted in decals removal from vehicles by the application crash.

A bug has been fixed that prevented removing friends from the friend list of the Steam version of the game.

“Awards” button in the “Achievements” menu has become brighter.

A bug has been fixed where icons and names of vehicles in local and server replays of the Realistic and Simulator battles were displayed only for players from the left column of the statistics chart.

A bug has been fixed where enemy aircraft markers were displayed at shorter distances than stated in the crew skills.

Position of the sun, moon and stars now correspond to the actual latitude/longitude.

Time delay of placing marks on the minimap has been reduced from 30 to 1 second.

