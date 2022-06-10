 Skip to content

Kung Fury: Street Rage update for 10 June 2022

Patchnotes Version 1.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: Leaderboards for "A day at the beach" now works as intended showing the correct scores/times
Fixed: Leaderboards Cosmetic adjustments.
Fixed: "A day at the beach" various stat bugs (deaths/kills not getting updated correctly, or set at all for P2) when finishing a game or when getting game over.

