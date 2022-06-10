Fixed: Leaderboards for "A day at the beach" now works as intended showing the correct scores/times
Fixed: Leaderboards Cosmetic adjustments.
Fixed: "A day at the beach" various stat bugs (deaths/kills not getting updated correctly, or set at all for P2) when finishing a game or when getting game over.
Kung Fury: Street Rage update for 10 June 2022
Patchnotes Version 1.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Kung Fury Game Depot Windows Depot 373181
Kung Fury Game Depot OSX Depot 373183
Changed files in this update