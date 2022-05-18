1. Adjustment of behavior of some monsters

2. Adjustment of the probability of rare items obtained from treasure chests

The probability of rare items has been calculated for each item category, but from now on, the probability will be calculated for all items that can be obtained.

Therefore, the theoretical probability of acquiring rare items has been increased.

3.Enforcement of game bans for users who have been found to be cheating in the past

As previously announced in previous announcements, this update includes a game ban for users who have been found to have engaged in fraudulent activities such as reverse engineering and data falsification.

Users who have been banned will no longer be able to use multiplayer.

The game's security features have been enhanced since the official version, and the anti-cheat tool will automatically detect users who have performed data falsification, reverse engineering, etc. Unfortunately, many users have been detected.

If you are detected by the anti-cheat after this update, you will be subject to the same measures.