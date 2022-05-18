Fullscreen and Controller update!

Quickskips, Fullscreen and Native Controller Support!

Hello Dashers! I had received some requests for fullscreen and native controller support for individuals on Steam Deck. This update has implemented these requests.

Quickskips:

If you think dashes take too much time, you can now press "Start" (Default: Enter) to quickly skip to the next hold point, be it a group of monsters or a gnome shop. Your dashes can now go much faster!

Fullscreen Mode:

Valley Dash will now default to Fullscreen mode. You can change your view mode at any time by accessing the new "Video" tab in the options section of Valley's Title Notebook.

Native Controller Support:

You can now use common controllers for Valley Dash. Just plug it in and start playing!

Good luck Dashers!