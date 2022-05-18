Alpha Update 0.3.5 Combat and Clothing!

A quick overview of the bug fixes, and improvements, in this update.



New In Little Hats:

You can now find backpacks in a few locations, once you equip one of them you get 4 extra inventory slots!

You can also find a few different types of clothes which you can put on, more will be added later, as well as certain benefits such as speed, more health, etc when wearing different clothes.

You can now also pick up forks, knives, and spoons to fight against evil humans!

You can now use the pickaxe and Axe as a weapon.

You can now buy a poleaxe or sword to fight trolls and other evil NPCs.

you can now kill and fight all evil NPCs.

You can now hit all not evil NPCs and potentially kill them... Which, because you play a gnome will cause you to lose spirit points, and if you do it too many times you will become an evil gnome, then you won't be allowed to do certain things and your character will look evil!

You can now find loose stones, logs, and metal ore lying around the ground, as well as more mushrooms spread across the map.

There now is a Mobile Crafting Menu when you press f3, this will allow you to craft some basic items, such as a primitive Axe, pickaxe, and more!

A primitive Axe has been added, a little less effective than the original Axe but it does the job.

A primitive Pickaxe has also been added.

There is now a Simple Work Bench that can be crafted from the mobile crafting menu, this simple workbench allows you to make a basic building and craft a normal workbench.

Gnome towns now have their own ambient day and night music, and some other areas such as human towns, the swamp, and more, have new music as well, more will be added later.