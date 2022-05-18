Update, Version 20220518

English

##########Content###############

Sheiff Harry's Hat may now have prefixes.

Sheiff Harry's Hat now has a dynamic quanlity inline with other items. (It may be green, blue, or cyan depending on prefix numbers.)

Sheriff Harry's Hat now has improved attributions.

Sheriff Harry now always drops his hat.

Convert the item generating code of Sheriff Harry's Hat to be OIG data with a bit more modern structure. (It has been more than a year things this item existed in the game. A lot of improvements happened elsewhere.)

All previously generated Sheriff Harry's Hats are not affected by all those changes.

##########System################

Added a new game folder to organize all the debug logs.

Changed the way that localization conflicts are reported. It will no longer pop up every single localization text conflict. Instead, it will popup once and write every conflict into a debug file.

That shall only happen if someone is making a localization mod.

The system now logs any OIG data conflicts. (All in the background, no warning message as some mods are already overwriting those data as a feature.) For example, the "Baguette Is Not Overpowered" mod.

[Steam Workshop]Mods shall now be able to add customized 3D printing recipes much easier than before. (No need for interface codes, just need item generation code that can resue from OIG data.)

The system now logs any crafting data conflicts. (In the background, generate debug files.)

The system now logs any drop list data conflicts. (In the background, generate debug files.)

Added win32 cmd script in the makedata.bat that is used to make a release build to clean the debug log folder before release.

##########DEBUG#################

Fixed a bug that the drop list data of Sheriff Harry's Hat does not follow the naming format. (The problem is automatically solved by the system. But, to make everything in the game structure clean and tidy, I decide to fix it anyway.)

Fixed a bug that the sheriff's Hat may sometimes overwrite an existing item in inventory.

Fixed a bug that Sheriff Harry's Hat does not have a special ID on it.

Fixed input conflicts between mouse and keyboard in save/load scene. The up/down buttons on the right now only react to a mouse click or controller input.

简体中文

##########Content###############

哈里警长的帽子现在可以带有前缀。

哈里警长的帽子现在使用动态的品质。（可能是绿色、蓝色、青色，取决于词缀数量。）

哈里警长的帽子现在有了更好的属性。

哈里警长的帽子现在总会掉落。

转化了哈里警长的帽子的数据为OIG类型，并对结构进行了一些现代化的处理。（这个物品在游戏中存在已经超过一年了。而游戏的其它系统已经有了各种进化。）

此前版本已经生成的哈里警长的帽子不受这次的上述变动影响。

##########System################

加入了一个新的文件夹用于存放各种debug的日志文档。

修改了系统检测到本地化文本冲突的时候的报告方式。现在系统将不会对每个冲突单独报告。而是报告一次，并且将冲突全部记录在一个debug文件中。

基本上这只会在有人制作一个本地化MOD的时候才会发生。

系统现在会自动记录OIG数据发生冲突时的情况。（在后台进行，不会有报错信息。毕竟某些MOD已经在把这个当做一种功能使用了。） 比如某个加强法式长棍的mod.

【创意工坊】Mod现在可以更方便地添加自定义的3D打印物品的配方。（不需要接口的代码。只需要物品生成的代码。而物品生成代码可以重用OIG数据）

系统现在会自动记录发现的物品铸造配方数据冲突。（后台进行，留下除错用的日志文件。）

系统现在会自动记录发现的物品掉落清单的数据冲突。（后台进行，留下除错用的日志文件。）

在发布版本使用的makedata.bat里加入了win32命令行脚本自动在发布前清理debug日志文件夹内的文档。

##########DEBUG#################

修复了哈里警长的帽子的物品掉落数据不遵循一般的命名规则的问题。（这个问题被系统自动修正了。但是，为了确保游戏数据的整洁，我还是决定去修复一下。）

修复了哈里警长的帽子有时会覆盖一个已有的物品栏中的物品的BUG

修复了哈里警长的帽子没有一个独特的物品标识符的BUG。

修复了一个鼠标和键盘的输入冲突。在读档存档的界面上，现在右侧的上下按钮只会响应鼠标或手柄的输入。