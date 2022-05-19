[Update17] Partial processing and minor bug fixes after the game is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8759650 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This is the 17th update of "Minable & Create".

Partial processing after the game was released and minor bug fixes.

● Update contents

-Fixed some item processing during multiplayer

-Fixed minor bugs during multiplayer

-Fixed so that the high-level experience of the demo version can be done without problems

Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.

Twitter: @ kumama35

We are also looking for people to introduce the game through videos and blogs.

I have some steam keys, please contact DM!

please refer to the official website of the game.

http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/