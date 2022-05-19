 Skip to content

Minable & Create update for 19 May 2022

[Update17] Partial processing and minor bug fixes after the game is released!

Build 8759650

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the 17th update of "Minable & Create".
Partial processing after the game was released and minor bug fixes.

● Update contents
-Fixed some item processing during multiplayer
-Fixed minor bugs during multiplayer
-Fixed so that the high-level experience of the demo version can be done without problems

Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.
please refer to the official website of the game.
http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/

