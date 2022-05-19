[Update17] Partial processing and minor bug fixes after the game is released!

This is the 17th update of "Minable & Create".
Partial processing after the game was released and minor bug fixes.
● Update contents
-Fixed some item processing during multiplayer
-Fixed minor bugs during multiplayer
-Fixed so that the high-level experience of the demo version can be done without problems
Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.
Twitter: @ kumama35
We are also looking for people to introduce the game through videos and blogs.
I have some steam keys, please contact DM!
please refer to the official website of the game.
http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/
Changed files in this update