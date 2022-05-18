0.58.0d Hotfix

The hotfix will require both a client update and server distribution at 01:51 AM (PT).

Please restart the client to receive the update.

(The update will take around 10 minutes to be fully applied.)

[Fixes]

Fixed coding regarding connection problems in the lobby

The issue seems to have been solved as we had it checked through internal testing, but please let us know if connection issues still happen in the updated version.

We're continuously tracking other hard to replicate issues as well. Coding regarding invisible teammates is also planned to be fixed and will roll out next update. We will try our best to solve the issues as soon as possible.