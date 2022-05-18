[Nightly] Update v0.8.4327a

Changelog
-
Added new Service object to the scripting system, which can be obtained by importing libssh.so, libftp.so, libchat.so, libhttp.so, librshell.so, librepository.so libraries using include_lib.
-
Migrated the chat, ssh, ftp, rshell, http and repository services installers from shops to scripting, as well as the binaries to start and stop the service.
-
Now you can call the launch method consecutively without limitation on the number of calls. Nested launch calls are still limited to a maximum of 15.
-
Wallets and therefore subwallets are not deleted after a game over or player reset.
-
Added wallet.reset_password method. Can only be reset once a day (game time)
-
Now the player's wallet can register up to a maximum of 10 subwallets in the same coin.
-
Removed subwallet.add_coins and subwallet.remove_coins.
-
wallet.buy_coin and wallet.sell_coin now require a new parameter, subwalletUser.
-
Added dropdown in stocks to select the subwallet that makes the offer.
Changed depots in nightly branch