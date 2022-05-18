 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Grey Hack update for 18 May 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4327a

Share · View all patches · Build 8759342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Added new Service object to the scripting system, which can be obtained by importing libssh.so, libftp.so, libchat.so, libhttp.so, librshell.so, librepository.so libraries using include_lib.

  • Migrated the chat, ssh, ftp, rshell, http and repository services installers from shops to scripting, as well as the binaries to start and stop the service.

  • Now you can call the launch method consecutively without limitation on the number of calls. Nested launch calls are still limited to a maximum of 15.

  • Wallets and therefore subwallets are not deleted after a game over or player reset.

  • Added wallet.reset_password method. Can only be reset once a day (game time)

  • Now the player's wallet can register up to a maximum of 10 subwallets in the same coin.

  • Removed subwallet.add_coins and subwallet.remove_coins.

  • wallet.buy_coin and wallet.sell_coin now require a new parameter, subwalletUser.

  • Added dropdown in stocks to select the subwallet that makes the offer.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 8759342
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link