[Nightly] Update v0.8.4327a

Added new Service object to the scripting system, which can be obtained by importing libssh.so, libftp.so, libchat.so, libhttp.so, librshell.so, librepository.so libraries using include_lib.

Migrated the chat, ssh, ftp, rshell, http and repository services installers from shops to scripting, as well as the binaries to start and stop the service.

Now you can call the launch method consecutively without limitation on the number of calls. Nested launch calls are still limited to a maximum of 15.

Wallets and therefore subwallets are not deleted after a game over or player reset.

Added wallet.reset_password method. Can only be reset once a day (game time)

Now the player's wallet can register up to a maximum of 10 subwallets in the same coin.

Removed subwallet.add_coins and subwallet.remove_coins.

wallet.buy_coin and wallet.sell_coin now require a new parameter, subwalletUser.