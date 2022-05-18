Update 9.5.2 released!

Hey Eco Citizens,

we're releasing Update 9.5.2 to address some more of the problems you have been reporting:

Fixed: The client would sometimes crash with error message related to concurrent updates

Fixed: Setting the Weight Multiplier could cause incorrect weight calculations in inventories

Fixed: Increasing the Stack Size multiplier allowed more than one upgrade to be placed in a work station

Fixed: For some workstations, like the Machinist Table, placing a module in the same room would not be recognized until after the next room update.

Fixed: Laws that used a Citizen Timer trigger were not allowing Citizen to be used as a variable in a Condition check.

Fixed: Deleting a vehicle deed could cause empty deeds to be linked in chat.

Fixed: Civics would get invalidated after revising and passing them, reverting them to the prior version