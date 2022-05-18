 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Eco update for 18 May 2022

Update 9.5.2 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8759151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Eco Citizens,
we're releasing Update 9.5.2 to address some more of the problems you have been reporting:

Fixed: The client would sometimes crash with error message related to concurrent updates
Fixed: Setting the Weight Multiplier could cause incorrect weight calculations in inventories
Fixed: Increasing the Stack Size multiplier allowed more than one upgrade to be placed in a work station
Fixed: For some workstations, like the Machinist Table, placing a module in the same room would not be recognized until after the next room update.
Fixed: Laws that used a Citizen Timer trigger were not allowing Citizen to be used as a variable in a Condition check.
Fixed: Deleting a vehicle deed could cause empty deeds to be linked in chat.
Fixed: Civics would get invalidated after revising and passing them, reverting them to the prior version

Changed files in this update

Eco Win x86 Content Depot 382311
  • Loading history…
Eco Win x64 Content Depot 382312
  • Loading history…
Eco Mac Content Depot 382313
  • Loading history…
Eco Linux Content Depot 382314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link