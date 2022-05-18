 Skip to content

Nightmare of Decay update for 18 May 2022

Update v1.09

Share · View all patches · Build 8759031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update that removes Cultists from the extra game modes in response to player feedback.

Change Log:

-Due to player complaints the Cultist has been removed from the extra game modes. In progress Randomizer games will have different enemies when loaded.

-Fixed issue with the Cultist Shotgunner being able to instantly shoot after moving.

-The apartment sequence is now skipped and the player starts in the manor coffin when starting the Randomizer mode.

-Hints are now disabled in Randomizer mode.

-Removed test code that forced the Cultist to shoot when pressing the L key.

