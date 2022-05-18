Hosting Games now Free & DLC to Unlock Current & Future Maps incl. Campaign

Based on player feedback, hosting multiplayer games on the official servers is now free. Otherwise, to unlock the game, there is a "All Maps & Modding" DLC which unlocks all the current and future maps (it's the same as the in-app purchase, so don't purchase it again). It also includes the campaign missions or any other map content provided in the future.

The DLC includes everything for single player, including LAN or WAN play. There is no DRM. The maps update regularly, so rather than in the DLC, they can be downloaded from within the game. You don't need to login to the game or connect to the internet to play single player games. That said, you still need to be connected to the internet to download the maps for obvious reasons (no login required for the DLC).