Hosting Games now Free & DLC to Unlock Current & Future Maps incl. Campaign

Based on player feedback, hosting multiplayer games on the official servers is now free. Otherwise, to unlock the game, there is a "All Maps & Modding" DLC which unlocks all the current and future maps (it's the same as the in-app purchase, so don't purchase it again). It also includes the campaign missions or any other map content provided in the future.
The DLC includes everything for single player, including LAN or WAN play. There is no DRM. The maps update regularly, so rather than in the DLC, they can be downloaded from within the game. You don't need to login to the game or connect to the internet to play single player games. That said, you still need to be connected to the internet to download the maps for obvious reasons (no login required for the DLC).
- Steam DLC "All Maps & Modding: the game can now be also purchased also via the "All Maps & Modding" DLC. This includes everything for single player including the campaign, LAN or WAN games. This covers the same as the corresponding "All Maps & Modding" that is available in-game.
- Steam DLC Purchasing Options: I removed the other options for purchasing maps (based on player feedback). It's just "All Maps & Modding" (either via DLC or in-app). If you made a purchase for a single map or you purchased just modding, you might want to get a refund, given there is now no more other options to complete the set on Steam. Contact me under user "noblemaster" in-game via private message and ask for the refund. Sorry for the inconvenience.
- Hosting Games: hosting games over the official servers is now free. The original goal was to cover hosting fees but also encourage players to join other players' games. Given hosting games is now free, giving 5 coins per day to each player isn't really needed anymore and the amount has been reduced to 1 coin a day.
- Maps Updated: default map and "Battle Map 02" now also have a 1 vs. 1 scenario.
- AI: the AI should now build troops early on in the 4 vs. 4 vs. 4 scenario (BM 02). It should also build troops earlier in other maps.
- AI NOTE: I'm aware the AI needs some more work. I'll spend some time, but there are quite a few smaller things that I need to focus on first incl. bugs. Please wait.
- Map Zooming: the minimum and maximum zoom level can now be configured in the settings. It's now possible to zoom in up to 2x of the original and zoom out 2x further. Please note, zooming out too far might potentially cause performance issues for rendering on some devices.
- Display Scaling: the display scale factor setting had the scale into the wrong direction. It's now fixed. If you had it set before, it was reset due prevent problems. Please re-apply your setting again, sorry for the inconvenience.
- Mouse Middle Button: the mouse middle button (if available; possibly "merged" with mouse wheel) allows dragging the map when pressed.
- Key Binding: Grave character '`' with follow-up '1' to '9' will select a ICBM. Grave button can be configured in the settings.
- Key Binding: pushing the SHIFT key during ICBM selection will select up to 4 ICBMs (instead of 1) if available.
- Key Binding: F10 will now bring up the game menu with settings & exit option when pressed in-game. F10 can be configured via settings.
- Key Binding: F11 for opening and closing the mini map (can be configurated via in-game settings).
- Key Binding: '+' and '-' can be used to adjust the speed factor (keys can be remapped in the settings as needed).
- Key Binding: key binding 'G' for dropping the flag was only listed but not actually implemented.
- Key Binding for Editor: '1' to '9' to select terrain to draw.
- Key Binding for Editor: '+' and '-' to add or remove map objects.
- Tooltip Delay: reduced the default from 1000ms to 800ms. Also, the tooltip delay can now be adjusted inside the game's settings.
- UI: alignment fixed for start game button compared to faction selection panel.
- Balancing: Commando Robot is now more expensive.
- Balancing: Orbital laser now more expensive.
- Balancing: Robo Defuser has slightly more HP.
- Balancing: Soldiers, snipers and spies have reduce HP (500 instead of the usual 750).
- Balancing: Snipers are more expensive and a larger reload duration, i.e. shoot slower.
- Balancing: Battleship has slightly more HP and slightly cheaper.
- Balancing: Airship more expensive.
- Modding: I updated the template.ZIP with the latest fixes and balancing (e.g. bullet hovertank with wrong sound FX). Please apply it and upload a map update if you have the map uploaded to the server. Thanks!
- Modding: map trigger points now also show for which events they are used.
- Modding: map triggers are now number starting from 1, i.e. 1, 2, 3 etc. so they are easier to spot.
- Formatting: {SKEW} tag now formats text in italics.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: misc. spelling bugfixes.
- Maintenance: updated the backend libGDX library to 1.11.0 (LWJGL at 3.3.1). If you are on Mac OS X, you might have to re-install the binary if you got it (a) via itch.io or (b) our website. Sorry for the inconvenience!
- Steam API: update the API calls to the Steam servers from v1 to v2/v3 with support for 64bit. Potentially resolves problems?
- Investigated: investigated the error "not enough players to start" for private games. Could not reproduce. Based on screenshots, this is caused by a connection error, i.e. still connecting to game.
- Bugfix: selecting a squad key, e.g. '1'-'8' on the keyboard a second time for a squad will center the map around the squad.
- Bugfix: placing bombers into a squad could potentially have them drop their bombs on their own based. Disabled squad formation update for bombers and such to prevent one from nuking their own base.
- Bugfix: the bullet hovertank made a sound effect for laser when in combat (effect removed).
- Bugfix: build robots could get stuck trying to go to unreachable locations (blocked by other buildings but generally reachable). The build location is re-tried differently if it failed.
- Bugfix: the orbital radar (and probably orbital laser/EMP) didn't work in unexplored territory. The placing failed because the territory was unexplored and nothing happened.
- Bugfix: TAB-key could change the keyboard focus preventing the map to be scrolled via ASDW and arrow keys.
- Bugfix: if a timer was set, the timer running out in "Escort" and "Rescue" objectives would count as a victory rather than loss.
- Bugfix: if multiple target objectives where defined by "Escort" and "Rescue", they would count up too many times.
- Bugfix: the tutorial intro mission got stuck when the build robots were unloaded 1-by-1 rather than via the button indicated.
- Bugfix: (box-)select was not working when in the tutorial (offset was wrong due to additional panel).
- Bugfix: updated the tutorial text to say that loot-crates are never random but always predetermined.
- Bugfix: Robo 66 removed from chapter 01 due to inconsitencies with the comic. He'll appear later. My apologies!
- Bugfix: The MP drone said "strong against missiles". It meant in defense against AA-missiles. Text removed as not correct.
- Bugfix: internal map verification before saving added (to prevent potential problems if one were to test a map).
- Bugfix: parsing the bundle.config during modding could potentially fail (bad threading).
- Bugfix Crashes: recycling units could cause crashes due to list entries becoming 'null', while we still went through the list.
- Bugfix Crashes: while having a way-path to a host unit that wasn't actually a host (way-type gone wrong).
Changed files in this update