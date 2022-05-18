 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 18 May 2022

5.011 Autobuild And Home Ark Strength

Build 8758898

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A number of more fixes and improvements and extensions to things from SirLimbo and Tom Prince, and then the new DZ Sidekick mod from Badger also got some balance updates.

A regression in the tooltip code is what led to the errors on swapping fleet lines, and that's been cleaned up now. Autobuild settings for some of the DLC2 structures have been added. And the Home Arks (when you play Ark Empire) now scale more consistently with how they do in a normal game, as well as all work consistently in terms of build speeds, etc.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

