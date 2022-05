Share · View all patches · Build 8758840 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 00:32:17 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed some bugs that could occur on high upgrade levels of Poking Knife, any resulting crashes should now fixed

-Changed attack speed on Poking Knife so that additional attacks will play out quicker in the same space of time

-NOTICE: New sprites have been added, so old save files will populate your cards art with the wrong sprites. It won't have any impact on gameplay, you'll just have randomly generated card art until you make a new save.